MH17 investigators appeal for information about Buk photo

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An international team investigating the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine is appealing for information about a photograph that prosecutors believe features the Buk rocket that blew the passenger jet out of the sky, killing all 298 on board.

Elsbeth Kleibeuker, a spokeswoman for the Dutch National Prosecution Office, said Thursday the photo of the missile was recently received by investigators via a website to which members of the public can anonymously post evidence.

Kleibeuker says: "We believe this is the Buk that downed flight MH17."