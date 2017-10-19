MH17 investigators appeal for information about Buk photo
A
A
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An international team investigating the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine is appealing for information about a photograph that prosecutors believe features the Buk rocket that blew the passenger jet out of the sky, killing all 298 on board.
Elsbeth Kleibeuker, a spokeswoman for the Dutch National Prosecution Office, said Thursday the photo of the missile was recently received by investigators via a
Kleibeuker says: "We believe this is the Buk that downed flight MH17."
The Boeing 777 was shot down July 17, 2014, over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine. The international criminal probe has concluded that the missile was fired from Russia-backed rebel-controlled territory by a mobile launcher trucked in from Russia. Moscow has denied involvement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth man beaten after people force their way into apartment
-
Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns over abuse allegations
-
Halifax submits its bid for Amazon's second North American headquarters
-
'I've never seen him not smiling': Coworkers say cyclist killed in Parkdale was hardworking father