New York state bans elephant performances

ALBANY, N.Y. — No more elephants under the big top in New York.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday signed legislation into law that bans any elephant performances at circuses, carnivals or parades. Violators will be subject to a $1,000 fine per incident.

New York City has already banned the use of elephants as entertainment and the number of such performances is down nationally amid concerns about animal welfare. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus retired its elephant show in 2016 before ending operations entirely this year.

The new rules won't apply to zoos.

Cuomo says forcing elephants to perform can harm their health and is potentially abusive.