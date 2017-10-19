North Carolina-based grocery exec arrested on sex charge

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say an executive for a grocery store chain has been accused of trying to arrange for sex with an underage girl.

Hendersonville police say 54-year-old Paul Robert LaCroix was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Investigators say the girl was actually an undercover police officer.

LaCroix, who had been Food Lion's vice-president of pricing, is charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offence . Food Lion's corporate office in Salisbury confirmed that LaCroix has resigned.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reports the arrest was the result of the police department's participation in the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.