Norwegian Air Force pilot tests F-35A fighter jet in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An experimental pilot from Norway has begun testing the F-35A fighter jet at Eielson Air Force Base.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Norwegian Air Force pilot Eskil Amdal on Tuesday tested the jet's ability to taxi, turn and stop on a frozen, slippery runway.

Norway is one of many U.S. allies purchasing the F-35A. Amdal says the jet's "integrated systems are truly amazing."

Lt. Col. Tucker Hamilton said the jet has hit a couple roadblocks, but he says that's part of testing.

Hamilton said pilots encountered problems with their helmet chin straps freezing when the jet went through arctic atmosphere testing at minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45 degrees Celsius). Hamilton says that problem has been fixed.

The jet will be tested at Eielson until Nov. 20.

