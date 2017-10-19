Olympic cyclist Nothstein in Pennsylvania congressional race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Olympic cycling gold medallist Marty Nothstein is the latest to announce he's running for the eastern Pennsylvania congressional seat being vacated by fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Dent.

Dent, a former state senator, is a centrist Republican who has held the seat since 2005. He's retiring after his term expires next year.

Nothstein won Olympic gold at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Two Republican state representatives, Ryan Mackenzie and Justin Simmons, previously announced they're running for Dent's 15th District seat. Democrat Bill Leiner, a former Lehigh County commissioner, is also running.