Pakistan extends militant leader's house arrest for 30 days

LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani court has extended for another month the house arrest of the former leader of a banned militant group accused by India of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.

Hafiz Saeed, who heads the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic charity, was placed under house arrest along with four aides in the city of Lahore in January.

His spokesman Yahya Mujahid says judges on Thursday extended Saeed's detention for 30 days ahead of the expiration of an earlier detention order. His detention has already been extended several times.

Mujahid says the four aides were ordered released.

Saeed's charity is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group blamed by New Delhi for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 168 people.