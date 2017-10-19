Police fatally shoot armed man following 2-state car chase

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they have shot and killed a hit-and-run suspect who led officers on a two-state chase and was shooting at them as he ran to elude capture.

Kings Mountain Police Chief Jerry Tessneer told a news conference that the chase began around 8 a.m. Thursday with a hit-and-run accident in Gastonia. The man drove off and led police on a chase into York County in South Carolina, and then back into North Carolina.