Police: Halloween-masked man attacks neighbour with hatchet
A
A
Share via Email
BUTLER, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania say a 70-year-old man wearing a rubbery Halloween mask and brandishing a rusty hatchet attacked his
Penn Township police Cpl. Jack Ripper tells WPXI-TV that Ronald Postreich attacked his 70-year-old
Ripper says the two have been arguing over their rural properties near Butler, but this was the first time it turned violent.
Postreich is accused of creeping up behind his
Ripper says the victim fought back and ripped the mask off, revealing his
Postreich faces aggravated assault and related charges.
The victim says he thought he was going to die. The extent of any injuries was unclear.
No attorney is listed for Postreich.
___
Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com