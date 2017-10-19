Police: Men rob store for $1 with hunting knives, then flee
A
A
Share via Email
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men made an unusually small request as they robbed a store in Massachusetts by demanding a single dollar in their robbery.
Police say two men entered the Brockton Market and Deli around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday while brandishing large hunting-style knives and demanded a single dollar. The men then fled.
The Enterprise reports the two men were described as Hispanic and possibly between the ages of 15 and 18. No arrests have been made.
___
Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns over abuse allegations
-
Halifax submits its bid for Amazon's second North American headquarters
-
'I've never seen him not smiling': Coworkers say cyclist killed in Parkdale was hardworking father
-
'More discrimination': Muslim activists speak out against Quebec's face covering ban