Puerto Rico stumbles a month after 'Maria'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — One man climbs 24 flights of stairs several times a day alongside dormant elevators. Street vendors hawk plastic washboards for $20 at stoplights. And families outstretch their hands as crews in helicopters drop supplies in communities that remain isolated.

This is life one month after Hurricane Maria slammed into the U.S. territory on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm.

It killed at least 48 people, destroyed tens of thousands of homes and left tens of thousands of people without a job.