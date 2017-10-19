Report: Montana records 12 million tourists last year

MISSOULA, Mont. — A report by the University of Montana shows the state had about 12 million visitors who spent more than $3 billion last year.

The university's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research released the report on Tuesday that indicates visitor spending supported nearly 34,700 jobs across the state and nearly $2.5 billion in economic activity.

About half of the tourists visited the state from July through September, and two-thirds of all their dollars were spent in areas near Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park.