School district reviewing pic of students, 'racist' pumpkins

COATESVILLE, Pa. — An eastern Pennsylvania school district is dealing with a second race-related incident in just over a week, investigating a Facebook photo showing current and former students posing with pumpkins carved with racist symbols.

The Coatesville Area School District says it appears the photo was taken off school grounds and after school hours. Superintendent Cathy Taschner says the district will "exercise it's full authority" to send a message that the picture and carvings are not acceptable.

The pumpkins included one with a swastika, and another with the letters KKK — an apparent reference to the Ku Klux Klan. The photo shows four young people posing behind the pumpkins. It doesn't make clear which, if any, of the student was responsible for carving which pumpkin.

Cain Township police are also investigating.