Sexual harassment training required for Ohio state senators
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate president says all state senators will be required to receive sexual harassment training after one of their members resigned this week over allegations of inappropriate
Cleveland.com reports Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB'-hawf) said Wednesday he strongly suggested to Findlay Republican Cliff Hite that he resign over allegations Hite spoke inappropriately to a female state employee who worked in a nearby state office and asked for hugs. Hite submitted his letter of resignation to Obhof late Monday.
Obhof, a Republican from Medina, did not discuss the allegations involving Hite. He said he learned about them from Hite on Oct. 11 and told him that his options were to fight the allegations or resign.
Senators and their staffs are required to receive sexual harassment training.
