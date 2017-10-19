Sheriff: Smoke inhalation killed Texas woman, 5 children

SILSBEE, Texas — Autopsy results show that a woman and her five children died from smoke inhalation in a Southeast Texas house fire.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis disclosed the results in a statement Thursday.

Thirty-one-year-old Ashley Pickering and her children — 3-year-old son Camden, 4-year-old twin sons Cash and Cavence, 6-year-old daughter Serenity and 11-year-old son Cristian — died early Wednesday when flames swept through their home near Silsbee, about 80 miles (130 kilometres ) northeast of Houston.