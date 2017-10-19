South Koreans recommend gov't complete 2 nuclear reactors

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Koreans are recommending the government continue building two nuclear reactors the new president had wanted to shutter.

A state commission that surveyed a panel of 471 citizens said Friday a little over half of them still wanted South Korea to rely less on nuclear energy, which provides about a third of its energy needs.

President Moon Jae-in made campaign promises to shut down the unfinished Shin Kori-5 and Shin Kori-6 reactors but he had vowed to accept the results of the commission's public survey. Moon's government still plans to gradually phase out nuclear energy and transition to renewables.