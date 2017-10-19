Taliban attack army camp in Afghanistan's Kandahar province
KABUL — Afghan officials say the Taliban have carried out two suicide car bombings at an army camp in the southern Kandahar province, setting of several hours of fighting.
Khalid Pashtun, a member of parliament from the province, says at least 41 soldiers were killed in the attack, which began late Wednesday.
The Taliban claimed the attack in a media statement.
Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since the U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.
