Taliban attack army camp in Afghanistan's Kandahar province

KABUL — Afghan officials say the Taliban have carried out two suicide car bombings at an army camp in the southern Kandahar province, setting of several hours of fighting.

Khalid Pashtun, a member of parliament from the province, says at least 41 soldiers were killed in the attack, which began late Wednesday. Defence Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri confirmed the attack but declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The Taliban claimed the attack in a media statement.