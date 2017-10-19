Target sees its new Manhattan store a symbol of its future
NEW YORK — Target sees its new smaller store in Manhattan as a symbol of its future.
The store opening Friday, which is about one-third the size of the average Target store, will offer same-day delivery and a selection of products more tailored to the local market. In Herald Square, it's one of 12 mostly small-format stores opening this week in urban markets like Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
Target opened its first-small-format store in Manhattan in the TriBeCa section a year ago. It currently operates 38 nationwide. CEO Brian Cornell says small-format stores are twice as productive as the average store.