Texas district alters homecoming queen's hair colour in photo
HOUSTON — A Houston-area school district has apologized for altering a high school homecoming queen's purple hair in a photo.
Ebony Smith was crowned North Shore Senior High School's homecoming queen last month.
Galena Park Independent School District shared a photo of Smith online last week in which her hair had been altered to appear brown.
Smith says the image was poorly edited and embarrassing.
The school district has apologized for posting the altered photo and has since replaced it with a black-and-white version of the picture.
The district's student handbook says bright hair
Smith's mother, Tameasha Watkins, says the situation is upsetting because the district changed her daughter's appearance.
