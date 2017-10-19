The Latest: Californians hold annual earthquake drill

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on California's annual "Great ShakeOut" earthquake drill (all times local):

Californians have practiced the "drop, cover and hold on" drill aimed at keeping them safe during the violent shaking of earthquakes.

Organizers say more than 10 million people registered to take part in the "Great California ShakeOut" Thursday morning.

Events involved students ranging from kindergarten to college and public and private employees.

Millions more people registered for other ShakeOut drills across the United States and its territories as well as from British Columbia to Japan, Italy and New Zealand.

The "ShakeOut" originated in California in 2008.

Millions of Californians and many others around the world plan to drop, cover and hold on in an annual drill aimed at keeping them safe during the violent shaking of earthquakes.

Organizers say 10.2 million people are registered to take part in the "Great California ShakeOut" at 10:19 a.m. Thursday.

Participants include more than 6 million K-12 students and nearly 2 million people at colleges and universities as well as governments, businesses, faith-based organizations and individuals.

An additional 42 million people have registered for other ShakeOut drills across the United States and its territories as well as in British Columbia to Japan, Italy and New Zealand.