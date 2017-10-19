The Latest: Infant found covered in white powder dies in LA

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on three people found unconscious in Los Angeles (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Los Angeles investigators have determined a white powder covering an infant found in a parking lot who later died is some sort of baby product.

The infant died and a young girl and a woman were hospitalized after all three were discovered naked, unconscious and covered in the powder on the pavement outside a store early Thursday.

Officer Irma Mota says a hazardous materials team determined the powder was not toxic and likely a baby product, possibly baby powder.

Mota says the victims showed now obvious signs of injury.

Police responded shortly before 2 a.m. to reports of a female heard screaming near the market in South Los Angeles.

The 8-year-old girl is stable and the 26-year-old woman — believed to be the girls' mother — is in critical condition.

Detectives will review surveillance footage and look for witnesses.

