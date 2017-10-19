The Latest: Germany criticizes Israeli settlement plans

JERUSALEM — The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Germany is criticizing Israel's plans to build some 3,000 new housing units in West Bank settlements, saying they undermine the possibility of a two-state solution to the long conflict with the Palestinians.

The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now says that Israel this week advanced plans for the new units. The German Foreign Ministry called Thursday for Israel to refrain from going ahead with the plans.

The ministry says new "settlements are not the only obstacle to a two-state solution, but each new housing unit consolidates a one-state reality in which the Palestinians are denied the ability to fully exercise their political rights."

Germany is an important Israel ally and also enjoys good relations with the Palestinians. It has long supported the two-state solution and spoken out against new settlements.

___

2:30 p.m.

An Israeli anti-settlement monitoring group says Israel has advanced plans this week to build nearly 3,000 new homes in the West Bank — eclipsing the number of homes that were approved during all of last year.

Peace Now says in a report that the homes are at various stages of approval and that some are in isolated settlements deep inside the West Bank.

In all, it says 6,742 settlement homes have been advanced this year, compared with 2,629 last year and 1,982 the year before.

The Palestinians and most of the international community consider settlements illegal obstacles to peace. Israel and the Obama administration frequently feuded over settlement construction.

President Donald Trump has taken a different position, urging some restraint but not a complete halt to construction.

___

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump's special Mideast envoy says if Hamas wants to play a role in any Palestinian government it must renounce violence and commit to peaceful negotiations with Israel.

Jason Greenblatt's statement Thursday was the first American comment on the advancing reconciliation efforts between the rival Palestinian Fatah and Hamas factions, and echoed Israeli demands.

Greenblatt says Hamas must meet the international demands to recognize Israel and accept previous agreements with it. He says "it must accept these basic requirements" to take part in government. Hamas has always refused similar demands in the past.