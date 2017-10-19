The Latest: Last car built in Australia rolls off GM line

CANBERRA, Australia — The Latest on Australia's last auto plant (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The last mass-produced car built designed and built in Australia has rolled off General Motors Co.'s production line in Adelaide as the nation reluctantly bid farewell to its auto manufacturing industry.

GM Holden Ltd., an Australian subsidiary of the of a U.S. automotive giant, built its last car Friday almost 70 years after it created Australia's first, the FX Holden, in 1948.

Since then, an array of carmakers including Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Chrysler and Leyland have built and closed manufacturing plants in Australia.