The Latest: Alabama inmate seeks again to halt execution

ATMORE, Ala. — The Latest on the execution of an Alabama inmate (all times local):

5 p.m.

Attorneys for an Alabama inmate have filed new motions seeking to halt his execution scheduled for Thursday evening.

An attorney for Torrey Twane McNabb said Thursday that renewed motions for a stay were filed with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Circuit and the federal court in Montgomery, Ala.

The flurry of last-minute filings came after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a stay issued by a federal judge. McNabb is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening unless a court intervenes.

McNabb was convicted in the 1997 shooting death of Montgomery police Officer Anderson Gordon. Prosecutors say McNabb shot Gordon multiple times after he arrived at a traffic accident that McNabb caused while fleeing a bail bondsmen.

___

4:25 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court says Alabama can execute an inmate convicted of killing a police officer, overruling an appellate court in a case exploring whether the state's drug protocol amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

Justices on Thursday evening vacated a stay issued by a lower court judge that been blocking the execution of 40-year-old Torrey Twane McNabb.

McNabb is scheduled to be executed Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT. Two justices said they would keep the execution on hold.

McNabb was convicted in the 1997 shooting death of Montgomery police Officer Anderson Gordon. Prosecutors say McNabb shot Gordon multiple times after he arrived at a traffic accident that McNabb caused while fleeing a bail bondsmen.

___

3:14 a.m.

Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it execute an inmate convicted of killing a police officer two decades ago.

The attorney general's office plans to ask justices to lift a stay blocking Thursday's scheduled execution of 40-year-old Torrey Twane McNabb.

McNabb was convicted in the 1997 shooting death of Montgomery police Officer Anderson Gordon. Prosecutors say McNabb shot Gordon multiple times after he arrived at a traffic accident that McNabb caused while fleeing a bail bondsmen.

A federal judge stayed the execution after an appellate court ordered more proceedings in an inmate lawsuit claiming the state uses an unreliable sedative at the start of lethal injections.