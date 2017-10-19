The Latest: Union boss condemns 'brutal attack' on teacher

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on a teacher who says a woman attacked her after her child was disciplined at school (all times local):

The president of a Pittsburgh teachers' union says words aren't enough to express her "horror" regarding a "brutal attack" on a teacher.

Police say a woman who claims the elementary school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.

Teacher Janice Watkins says she was attacked Wednesday after she left the Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school. She says she was stopped at an intersection when the woman threw a brick into her face and beat her.

Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis says this "horrific attack is the most appalling act" she has had to address. She says she "simply cannot understand this senseless act of violence against an educator."

A woman who claims a Pittsburgh elementary school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.

Daishonta Williams was charged Thursday with stalking, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats and aggravated assault.

Police say Williams and her boyfriend followed Janice Watkins' vehicle as she left Pittsburgh King PreK-8 on Wednesday afternoon. The boyfriend isn't charged.

Watkins tells police she was stopped at an intersection when Williams threw a brick, striking her in the face. The teacher says she later was beaten and is recovering from facial injuries.

School officials say they're "deeply troubled" by the attack.

Williams can't be reached for comment and doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

