Tillerson off to Mideast, South Asia with eye on Iran, Iraq

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to the Middle East, South Asia and Europe next week on a diplomatic mission. It's focused on conflicts in Iraq and Syria and blunting Iranian influence in the region.

In Riyadh, Tillerson will explore ways of improving relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq by participating in the first meeting of the two countries' new co-ordination council. He will also meet Saudi officials to discuss their ongoing military campaign in Yemen and the crisis with Qatar. He then travels to the Qatari capital of Doha followed by Islamabad and New Delhi.