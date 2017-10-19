Tourist killed by falling masonry in Florence church

MILAN — Italian news agency ANSA says a 52-year-old tourist from Spain has been killed by falling masonry in one of Florence's most famous churches where such Italian luminaries as Michelangelo, Galileo Galilei and Niccolo Machiavelli are buried.

ANSA said the tourist was struck Thursday in one of the aisles at the Basilica of Santa Croce, one of the Renaissance city's top tourist attractions. The church was subsequently closed to visitors.