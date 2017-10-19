Trump daughter-in-law becomes face of re-election effort

NEW YORK — The re-election campaign of President Donald Trump has already sprung to life two-and-a-half years before his name appears again on any ballot.

The campaign is pushing its own online news source to counteract what it believes is an oppositional media. And its face is a rising star in the president's orbit: his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Lara Trump, married to Eric Trump, was viewed by many on the campaign as a secret weapon after helping deliver Trump a win in her home state of North Carolina.