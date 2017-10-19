UN says plague cases in Madagascar almost doubled in 5 days
The U.N. says the number of plague cases in Madagascar has almost doubled over the last five days and medical experts project the situation will worsen, with 1,000 cases expected every month if funds aren't rapidly provided.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Thursday that only 26
Dujarric says U.N. humanitarian officials in the Indian Ocean island nation reported 1,032 cases as of Wednesday, 67
So far, he says, 89 deaths have been counted, including 13 on Tuesday.
Dujarric says U.N. officials have strengthened systems to identify contacts of victims.