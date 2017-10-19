UNICEF: Rohingya children refugees face 'hell on earth'

GENEVA — UNICEF says children who make up most of the nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar are seeing "a hell on earth" in overcrowded, muddy and squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The U.N. children's agency has issued a report on the plight of children who account for 58 per cent of the refugees before a donor conference in Geneva to drum up international funding.

Report author Simon Ingram says about one in five of the Rohingya children are "acutely malnourished."

The report features harrowing colour drawings by some children cared for by UNICEF and other aid groups who are scrambling to improve shelter, nutrition and living conditions in the town of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.