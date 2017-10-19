News / World

UNICEF: Rohingya children refugees face 'hell on earth'

Red Cross volunteers give oral rehydration solution to exhausted Rohingya Muslim children, who spent four days in the open after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near a relief distribution centre at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. More than 580,000 refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages. Myanmar's government has said it was responding to attacks by Muslim insurgents, but the United Nations and others have said the response was disproportionate. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

GENEVA — UNICEF says children who make up most of the nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar are seeing "a hell on earth" in overcrowded, muddy and squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The U.N. children's agency has issued a report on the plight of children who account for 58 per cent of the refugees before a donor conference in Geneva to drum up international funding.

Report author Simon Ingram says about one in five of the Rohingya children are "acutely malnourished."

The report features harrowing colour drawings by some children cared for by UNICEF and other aid groups who are scrambling to improve shelter, nutrition and living conditions in the town of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Some images show helicopter gunships and green-clad men firing on people as blood spews.

