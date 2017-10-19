UNICEF: Rohingya children refugees face 'hell on earth'
GENEVA — UNICEF says children who make up most of the nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar are seeing "a hell on earth" in overcrowded, muddy and squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.
The U.N. children's agency has issued a report on the plight of children who account for 58
Report author Simon Ingram says about one in five of the Rohingya children are "acutely malnourished."
The report features harrowing
Some images show helicopter gunships and green-clad men firing on people as blood spews.