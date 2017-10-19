Utah governor calls Trump's tenure erratic, unfocused

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is describing President Donald Trump's tenure so far as erratic and lamenting that he seems to focus on too many issues rather than honing in on the most important ones.

The Republican governor made his comments Thursday in Salt Lake City while responding to a question during his monthly news conference on KUED-TV.

Herbert also said he thinks Trump has done many good things, including his choices of Cabinet members and a new U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Herbert's position on Trump vacillated during the 2016 election. After being an early critic, he backed Trump in August but said he wouldn't persuade other fellow Republicans to vote for him.