Venezuela opposition shows evidence of tampered vote count
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's opposition is presenting what it says is the first hard evidence of possible ballot tampering in Sunday's contested gubernatorial elections.
The government-stacked National Electoral Council declared loyalist Justo Noguera the winner of Sunday's race in Bolivar state by just 1,471 votes over runner-up Andres Velasquez.
But the Democratic Unity alliance said Thursday the vote totals listed on the electoral board's
Authorities said government candidates won 18 of 23 gubernatorial races. The opposition has disputed the results and pointed out what it says were a number of undemocratic