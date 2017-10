Venezuela opposition shows evidence of tampered vote count

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's opposition is presenting what it says is the first hard evidence of possible ballot tampering in Sunday's contested gubernatorial elections.

The government-stacked National Electoral Council declared loyalist Justo Noguera the winner of Sunday's race in Bolivar state by just 1,471 votes over runner-up Andres Velasquez.

But the Democratic Unity alliance said Thursday the vote totals listed on the electoral board's website don't match the tallies from 11 ballot boxes certified by poll workers. The opposition said the inconsistencies resulted in 2,199 votes being awarded incorrectly to Noguera that were enough to swing the election in his favour .