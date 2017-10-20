10-day Fantasy Fest begins in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. — Florida Keys officials are hoping Key West's flamboyant annual Fantasy Fest will provide needed tourism revenue following Hurricane Irma.
The 10-day schedule of masquerade balls, parties and costume competitions begins Friday.
Conceived in 1979 to attract visitors, the festival traditionally brings about $30 million to the Keys each year. Its impact on the tourism-based economy, which employs about 50
Themed "Time Travel Unravels," the festival will feature events including a costume contest for pets, the exotic Headdress Ball and a masquerade march beginning at the Key West cemetery.
The festival's highlight is an Oct. 28th evening parade expected to draw tens of thousands of revelers.
