16 charged in Southern California animal trafficking sweep
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORRANCE, Calif. — From a baby tiger cub to monitor lizards and a macaw, authorities have seized dozens of animals and filed charges against 16 people as part of what they say is the largest wildlife trafficking sweep in Southern California.
Federal authorities call the sweep "Operation Jungle Book."
Among the animals seized are king cobras, turtles, fish and a Bengal tiger cub that a California man said he bought on the streets of Tijuana, Mexico, for $300.
Luis Eudoro Valencia has pleaded not guilty to smuggling the kitten into the U.S. after border officials found the cub lying on the passenger-side floor of his car in August.
If convicted, Valencia faces up to 20 years in prison.
The cub now lives at the San Diego Zoo.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack
-
Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted
-
Woman plagued by bedbugs on nine-hour flight not surprising, expert says
-
'Behind bars:' Nova Scotia man charged with sexually assaulting children in Illinois