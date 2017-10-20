1st trial for alleged Indiana serial killer pushed back
A
A
Share via Email
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A judge has pushed back to October 2018 the first trial of a Gary, Indiana, man accused of killing seven women.
The
Lake Superior Court Judge Samuel Cappas said Friday that jury selection is now scheduled to begin Sept. 17, 2018, with the trial beginning Oct. 22, 2018.
Cappas also denied two
Vann faces the possibility of the death penalty, if convicted.
Trial dates for the other five cases haven't been scheduled.