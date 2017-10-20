4 NC inmates face murder charges after prison workers killed

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Investigators are charging four North Carolina inmates with murder after the deadliest escape attempt in state prison history.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said Friday the men were behind last week's failed breakout from Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Correctional officer Justin Smith and vocational worker Veronica Darden were killed after the inmates set a fire inside a prison sewing plant and apparently planned to climb over prison fences.

Cartwright said two other employees of the prison in Elizabeth City remain in critical condition, so more charges are possible. The sheriff said last week that those hurt mostly suffered stabbing or slashing wounds.