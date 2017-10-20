News / World

4 NC inmates face murder charges after prison workers killed

In this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 photo, police vehicles are seen outside Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C. Inmates at the North Carolina prison plotted an escape bid knowing they would have to hurt some prison employees, ultimately leaving two dead and a dozen other workers or fellow inmates injured, the investigating sheriff said Friday. (Thomas J. Turney /The Daily Advance via AP)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Investigators are charging four North Carolina inmates with murder after the deadliest escape attempt in state prison history.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said Friday the men were behind last week's failed breakout from Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Correctional officer Justin Smith and vocational worker Veronica Darden were killed after the inmates set a fire inside a prison sewing plant and apparently planned to climb over prison fences.

Cartwright said two other employees of the prison in Elizabeth City remain in critical condition, so more charges are possible. The sheriff said last week that those hurt mostly suffered stabbing or slashing wounds.

Accused of murder are 28-year-old Mikel Brady, 29-year-old Wisezah Buckman, 30-year-old Jonathan Monk and 33-year-old Seth Frazier.

