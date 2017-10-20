94 deaths from plague in Madagascar, UN health agency says

GENEVA — The Africa emergencies chief for the U.N. health agency says an unusually large plague outbreak in Madagascar has taken 94 lives.

Dr. Ibrahima Soce Fall with the World Health Organization says the number of suspected cases has reached 1,153. He says international agencies have been sending antibiotics and deploying medical teams.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Fall says more cases are expected "but we think we can affect the curve very quickly thanks to the deployment of human resources and all types of intervention."

Plague is endemic in Madagascar. This year's outbreak has been unusual because the disease has affected the Indian Ocean island's two biggest cities.