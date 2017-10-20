AG: Prosecutor used influence in cases involving girlfriend

The charges filed late Thursday against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson include nine counts of obstructing the administration of law and six of official oppression, among others.

Karson is accused of asking the woman's probation officer last year to not put her in jail after she acknowledged using heroin. He also allegedly tried to get a judge to release her on bond instead of jailing her in criminal cases by claiming to be a family friend when he was actually her boyfriend.