AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrongly blames terror for UK crime jump
LONDON — President Donald Trump has misinterpreted British crime statistics and wrongly blamed terrorism as the driving factor behind higher numbers. Terror attacks in Manchester and London that killed 35 people only account for 1/100th of a
TRUMP tweet Friday: "Just out report: 'United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.' Not good, we must keep America safe!"
THE FACTS: The 13
Figures released Thursday show that police forces in England and Wales registered 5.2 million criminal
The London and Manchester terrorist attacks resulted in 35 homicides and 294 attempted murder offences, said the Office for National Statistics. But those 329 cases account for less than 1/100th of a
"The point is that even unprecedented levels of terrorism-related activity in the U.K. have only a marginal impact on the overall crime figures Trump is referring to," said Rajan Basra, a research fellow at the International Center for the Study of Radicalization at King's College London who has studied the nexus between crime and terror. "The 13
The biggest jumps in crime reports came in vehicle thefts (17
The number of homicides actually dropped 2
In a separate report released in September, Britain's Home Office said there were 379 arrests for terrorism-related offences in the year ending June 2017 — an increase of 68
It was the highest number or arrests since authorities began collecting data in 2001.
