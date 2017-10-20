AP-NORC poll: Vegas shooting doesn't change opinions on guns

ATLANTA — A new poll finds that the slaying of five dozen people at a Las Vegas music festival did little to change American opinion about gun laws.

In the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 61 per cent said the country's gun laws should be tougher, while 27 per cent would rather see them remain the same and 11 per cent want them to be less strict. That's similar to the results of an AP-GfK poll in July 2016.