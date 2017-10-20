News / World

AP-NORC poll: Vegas shooting doesn't change opinions on guns

In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The slaying of five dozen people at a Las Vegas music festival did little to change American opinion about the nation‚Äôs gun laws, and the country is divided over whether restricting firearms would reduce the number of such mass shootings or homicides, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ATLANTA — A new poll finds that the slaying of five dozen people at a Las Vegas music festival did little to change American opinion about gun laws.

In the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 61 per cent said the country's gun laws should be tougher, while 27 per cent would rather see them remain the same and 11 per cent want them to be less strict. That's similar to the results of an AP-GfK poll in July 2016.

The new poll found the country divided much more evenly on whether restricting firearms would reduce the number of mass shootings.

The poll was conducted about two weeks after Stephen Paddock fired on a musical festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 540 people.

