Bail set at $100K for two Polish band members in rape case

SPOKANE, Wash. — The final two members of a Polish metal band had bail set at $100,000 on rape and kidnapping charges involving the gang-rape of a woman on their tour bus following a show in Spokane, Washington.

On Friday, 31-year-old Rafal Piotrowski and 30-year-old Hubert Wiecek of the band Decapitated made their initial appearance before a judge in Spokane.

Superior Court Judge John Cooney set bail, ordered them to surrender their passports and to stay away from the victim if released on bail.

Cooney set a date next Tuesday for all four defendants in the case to be arraigned.

Authorities contend the four members of the band raped a woman on their bus following an Aug. 31 show.