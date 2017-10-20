News / World

Brazil's president has partial coronary obstruction

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — Brazil's presidential palace says that President Michel Temer has been diagnosed with a partial coronary obstruction.

In a statement emailed on Friday, Temer's press office said aspirin and a low-fat diet are being used to treat the 77-year-old president.

The statement added that catheterization is not being considered for the moment and that Temer will be submitted to periodic exams to monitor his condition.

The statement confirmed a news report posted Friday by the Brasilia-based Poder 360 website .

