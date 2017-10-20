California wildfire toll by the numbers

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Wildfires that raced through California neighbourhoods and wilderness areas since Oct. 8 have taken an enormous toll in deaths and destruction. A look at the numbers:

NUMBER OF MAJOR WILDFIRES: 21.

AREA BURNED: 383 square miles.

DEATHS: 42.

HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS DESTROYED: 7,700.

EVACUATIONS: 100,000 people were under evacuation orders at the peak of the fire siege.

FIREFIGHTERS: 11,000.

ESTIMATED LOSSES IN BUILDINGS, CARS AND EQUIPMENT: More than $1 billion.

___