Condemned killer's attorney disappointed in denial of mercy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on Ohio Parole Board denial of mercy request by condemned killer (all times local):

1 p.m.

The attorney for a condemned killer whose request for mercy was rejected by the Ohio Parole Board says they're disappointed and hope for clemency or a reprieve by the governor.

The board denied Alva Campbell's request Friday. The 69-year-old Campbell is scheduled for execution Nov. 15 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Charles Dials after a 1997 carjacking.

Attorney David Stebbins says he and Campbell are disappointed the board minimized the effect of Campbell's traumatic childhood on his adult behaviour . Stebbins says Campbell was beaten, sexually abused, and tortured as a child.

He says Campbell also is terminally ill with chronic diseases and unable to walk or breathe without assistance.

Stebbins says executing Campbell under those circumstances would result in an "unseemly spectacle."

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) has the final say.

___

11:30 a.m.

The Ohio Parole Board has rejected a request for mercy from a condemned killer who has cited his poor health and tough upbringing in an attempt to avoid execution.

The board's 11-1 decision Friday came in the case of Alva Campbell, sentenced to die for fatally shooting 18-year-old Charles Dials after a 1997 carjacking.

The 69-year-old Campbell is scheduled for execution Nov. 15. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has the final say.

Campbell's attorneys say he uses a walker, relies on an external colostomy bag, requires four breathing treatments a day and may have lung cancer.

They also say Campbell was the product of a violent, dysfunctional and sexually abusive childhood.