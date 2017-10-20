News / World

Czechs begin voting in parliamentary election

Czech billionaire and leader of the ANO 2011 political movement Andrej Babis takes a photo with two girls after casting his vote during the parliamentary elections in Pruhonice, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Czechs are voting in a parliamentary election whose result could see yet another euro-skeptic government on the continent. Two hundred seats are up for grab in the lower house of Parliament in the two-day ballot that began on Friday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Citizens of the Czech Republic are voting in a parliamentary election that could install another euroskeptic government in Central Europe.

Two days of balloting that started Friday are being held to fill 200 seats in the lower house of Parliament.

The centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis was the front-runner heading into the election. Polls show he is likely to become the next prime minister despite allegations of fraud linked to EU subsidies.

The president usually asks the leader of the strongest party in Parliament's lower house to try to form a new government.

Babis has been critical of the European Union; he opposes the EU's quota system on redistributing refugees and setting a date for adopting the euro.

Eight parties and groupings might win seats.

