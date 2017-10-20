Egyptian official: 14 policemen killed southwest of Cairo
CAIRO — An Egyptian security official says 14 policemen have been killed in a shootout with militants southwest Cairo.
The official says the exchange of gunfire took place on Friday in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya district in the Giza governorate, about 135
He says eight other security personnel were wounded in the attack. Several Egyptian media outlets also reported the deadly shootout.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
No militant group immediately claimed involvement in Friday's shootout.
Egypt has been under a state of emergency since bombings and suicide attacks targeting minority Coptic Christians killed scores earlier this year.
