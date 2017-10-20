Father, 3 children die in Italy fire that may have been set
ROME — Italian news reports say a Moroccan father and three of his four children have died in an apartment fire in the northern lakeside city of Como.
The ANSA news agency reported Friday that social service agencies had been keeping an eye on the family, which lived in a subsidized flat.
Without citing sources, ANSA said fire crews found flammable material inside the apartment, suggesting the blaze might have been set intentionally by someone there.
