Former Florida sheriff's employee arrested on murder charge

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former sheriff's office employee in the Florida Panhandle has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a private investigator.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 40-year-old Ashley McArthur was arrested Thursday after police found 33-year-old Taylor Wright's body in a wooded area.

Wright was a private investigator and former police officer in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She had been missing since Sept. 7.

Deputies in Escambia County, Florida found Wright's body in Pensacola.