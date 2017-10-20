Georgia lawmaker asks about quarantining HIV patients

ATLANTA — A Georgia state lawmaker and wife of former U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price asked during a legislative committee meeting about the possibility of quarantining people with HIV.

Rep. Betty Price, whose district includes parts of Atlanta's northern suburbs, asked the head of the Georgia Department of Public Health's HIV Epidemiology Section during Tuesday's meeting about the spread of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Video from the meeting shows Betty Price saying: "I don't want to say the quarantine word, but I guess I just said it ... Are there any methods, legally, that we could do that would curtail the spread?"

Price is a doctor. Her legislative biography says she worked as an anesthesiologist for more than two decades.