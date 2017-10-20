German prosecutors charge former Majdanek death camp guard

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have charged a former guard at the Majdanek concentration camp in Poland with being an accessory to murder for allegedly working there during a period when at least 17,000 Jews were killed.

The 96-year-old Frankfurt resident is alleged to have served at the death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland between August 1943 and January 1944.

Prosecutors allege that as a 22-year-old member of the SS's Death's Head division, the man work as a perimeter guard and in the camp's guard towers.

His name wasn't released on privacy grounds,

Frankfurt prosecutors said Friday that "according to the known evidence, the suspect, as well as all other SS members of the camp, knew of the cruel and organized mass murder."