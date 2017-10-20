Germany's entire U-boat fleet is out of action
BERLIN — All of Germany's six submarines are out of action, and the country's
The Kieler Nachrichten newspaper reports that four U-boats are being serviced in boatyards while two others are waiting for a berth.
Jens Flosdorff told reporters in Berlin that "we would hope the mission readiness was higher, but sometimes with technology the devil is in the detail."
U-boats became the pride of the German navy in World War I, when the Kaiser's submarines dealt several heavy blows to the British navy.